Healthy lifestyle can help stave off diseases for extra decade, study finds



Source: www.ahchealthenews.com



Living a healthy lifestyle can help you stave off diseases for an extra decade, new research has found. The study, published in the British Medical Journal, has found that those who adopt habits such as exercising for at least 30 minutes a day or drinking in moderation are more likely to be free of illnesses like cancer, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences looked at data from more than 110,000 people for the study.