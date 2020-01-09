ï»¿Thursday, 09 January 2020
Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military power

Added: 09.01.2020 1:03 | 9 views | 0 comments

Source: www.nytimes.com
Source: www.nytimes.com

President Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signaling military de-escalation as the two countries have grown close to war over the last week. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are still looking to rein in the president's war powers, with the House set to vote Thursday on a resolution limiting Trump's military actions against Iran. Trump kicked off his address to the nation Wednesday with the unequivocal threat, "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon." Trump...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Democrats, President, Iran



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Donald Trump

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Murder

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved