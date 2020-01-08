Added: 08.01.2020 12:34 | 8 views | 0 comments

The president of the European Commission has urged Britain's youth to not to settle for "isolation" after Brexit, and said they would not have to accept the new "status quo" negotiated by Boris Johnson. In her first official visit to the UK Ursula von der Leyen told an audience of students in London that the Brexit deal negotiated would be "for your generation" to live with and that the would have the option of changing it. She suggested that if Britain's youth were not satisfied with what was negotiated, they should not...