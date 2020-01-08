For Psychological Violence Alone, Should Trump Be Impeached?



Added: 08.01.2020 9:21 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Members of Western culture are all familiar with the proverb “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Indeed, parents and teachers often quote that proverb in the course of teaching children to measure their self-worth by internal standards of their own rather than by other peoples’ estimates. But many may not be as familiar with a Maori proverb that is equally true: “Broken Bones heal quickly, but the wound caused by words can last a lifetime.” Or as Avishai Margalit wrote, “The psychological scars left by humiliation heal with greater difficulty than the physical scars of someone who has suffered only physical... More in article.wn.com » Teachers, Cher Tags: Children