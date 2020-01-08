Impeachment festers as Washington eyes war



Source: aawsat.com



(CNN)Washington (rightfully) continues to be focused on potential war with Iran after President Donald Trump authorized the killing of the country's top general, who the US long ago designated as a terrorist. The Pentagon said Tuesday that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops in response to the US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the top Iranian general, last week. I looked at how the administration's justification for Soleimani's killing has evolved from heading off an imminent attack, as Trump first said, to retribution, which he said earlier Tuesday.