Added: 08.01.2020 4:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

PARIS (AP) � France's government and unions appeared still far apart after talks resumed Tuesday over proposed pension reforms that have triggered record-setting strikes, hobbling the country's train network, making commuting miserable for Parisians and spreading to oil refineries. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe struck a determined tone after the initial morning discussions, sticking to the government's tight timetable for getting its pension proposal through...