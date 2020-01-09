I was in Iraq during the assassination of General Soleimani. Trump has made a huge mistake



Source: www.youtube.com



I would have been shocked by the news of the US assassination of Iranâ€™s Major-General Qassem Soleimani no matter where I was in the world. But it was particularly jarring to read about it as I woke up in Iraq this past Friday morning. I was in the southern city of Najaf at the time, close to the end of a week-long organized tour to several sites of tremendous religious importance for Shia Muslims in Karbala, Najaf, Kufa, Samarra and Kazmain. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now The moment I saw the headline on an article on my phone, I knew this would be a major turning point in the region because I was familiar with Soleimaniâ€™s... More in article.wn.com » Iraq, Iran Tags: Muslims