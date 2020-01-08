Added: 08.01.2020 2:58 | 6 views | 0 comments

Iran has struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in Iraq. A US official said there were very few if any casualties from the attack. Iranian state TV said it was in revenge for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted calls for avenge. Gen Soleimaniâ€™s killing and the strikes by Iran came as tensions have been rising steadily across the Middle East after President Donald Trumpâ€™s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehranâ€™s nuclear deal with world powers. We are warning all American...