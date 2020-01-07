Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory



Source: www.orlandosentinel.com



A 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another tremor which caused heavy damage in parts of the US territory on Monday. The earthquake, which was the largest in a series of shocks in recent days, also triggered an alert for the US Virgin Islands and damaged one of Puerto Ricoâ€™s main power plants, reportedly causing an island-wide power outage. Tsunami sirens were heard on the island before the alert was cancelled and officials have said they hope to restore power to the territory by the end of the day.