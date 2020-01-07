Letter on US pullout from Iraq a 'mistake'



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



BAGHDAD: The US military on Monday told the Iraqi government American troops were preparing to pull out of the country but a top US general in Washington said the message was sent by "mistake". It came after a deadly American drone strike on Baghdad on Friday that killed senior Iranian and Iraqi military commanders, sparking fury in both countries with Tehran vowing "revenge". The head of the US military&'s Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, informed his Iraqi counterparts in a letter dated Sunday that troops were preparing to leave. "We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure," said the letter, whose authenticity was confirmed... More in article.wn.com » Government, SPA, Baghdad, Iraq, Iran Tags: Washington