If Major General Qassim Soleimani had ever been brought in front of an international court, there would have been a very large body of evidence working against him. It would include the bombings of refineries in Saudi Arabia, attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, and helping in the development of Assadâ€™s strategy to annihilate resistance to his rule. The latter is the most serious. But now heâ€™s been blown up by President Trump, weâ€™ll never see him explain those actions. Soleimaniâ€™s death â€” and the way in which he was killed â€” are no cause for celebration. Here inside the United Nations, there is a general feeling of shock and bemusement as Trump goes into his toy cabinet and once again pulls...