Finland is planning a four-day week. Is this the secret of happiness?

Added: 06.01.2020

Reduced working hours, as promised by the new Finnish PM, can boost productivity and cut carbon emissions. Here’s the evidence behind the idea Finland’s new prime minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, has announced plans to introduce a four-day week . It sounds quite glorious, doesn’t it? However,...