﻿Monday, 06 January 2020
Iran And The Other, More Dangerous Liar In The White House: Vice President Pence?

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling On the morning of May 26, 2017, Vice President Mike Pence enjoined the graduating class at the US Naval Academy to “follow the chain of command without exception. Submit yourselves, as the saying goes, to the authorities that have been placed above you. Trust your superiors, trust your orders, and you’ll serve and lead well.” (1) But that is not the American way. American officers are bound to obey only “lawful” orders, and the unthinking obedience recommended by the vice president is the mentality of authoritarian states, not rule-of-law societies. What’s more, the Supreme Court rejected forever the “I was just following orders” defense. Crimes...

