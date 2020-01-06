Added: 06.01.2020 7:38 | 9 views | 0 comments

Los Angeles: Iran’s announcement Sunday that it will no longer abide by the most important limits in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal could place Tehran back on the headlong pursuit of nuclear weapons, one of the widening consequences of the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. So far, however, Iran, eager to retain its European allies, has calibrated its response. Iranian officials said they are not walking away completely from the deal — an international pact that President Donald Trump jettisoned in 2018 as he reimposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic that have crippled its economy. Is the deal dead? Not quite. “The deal is not dead,” said Joe Cirincione, president of the...