Venezuela's Guaido eyes second chance after trying 'everything'



Added: 05.01.2020 6:49 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.caracaschronicles.com



CARACAS: Juan Guaido "tried everything" in 2019 to force Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro from power, to no avail. Yet the 36-year-old opposition leader has vowed to re-launch the offensive this year. The National Assembly speaker is set to be re-elected to his position on Sunday, but it is the top job currently occupied by socialist leader Maduro that he&'s after. Just under a year since declaring himself acting president -- in a move recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries -- Guaido pledges to "resist and insist." His power struggle began brightly when Guaido showed ingenuity and skill in rallying supporters to protest and defying... More in article.wn.com » United States, Opposition Tags: President