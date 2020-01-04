ï»¿Saturday, 04 January 2020
Syria death toll tops 380,000 in almost nine-year war: monitor

Source: smh.com.au
The latest toll included more than 128,000 Syrian and non-Syrian pro-regime fighters. BEIRUT: Almost nine years of civil war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead including over 115,000 civilians, a war monitor said in a new toll Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the country, said they included around 22,000 children and more than 13,000 women. The conflict flared after unprecedented anti-government protests in the southern city of Daraa on...

