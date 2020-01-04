Hong Kong beefs up response to mystery disease



Added: 04.01.2020 10:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fox13memphis.com



Hong Kong has stepped up its response to a mysterious respiratory illness that may have been brought back by visitors to mainland China. Rail and air passengers are among those being screened for symptoms. Hong Kong authorities activated a new "serious response" level â€” the second rung of a three-tier scale â€” amid fears that a mysterious infectious disease may have spread from China. Health officials put thermal imaging equipment in place at Hong Kong International Airport to check inbound passengers' temperatures in response to an outbreak of a viral pneumonia in the mainland city of Wuhan. World unprepared for pandemic, panel warns They also assigned staff to carry out... More in article.wn.com » Temperatures, Hong Kong Tags: EU