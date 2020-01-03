Added: 03.01.2020 19:27 | 13 views | 0 comments

In case you’re wondering how 2020 is going so far, the top trending topic on Twitter last night was (for a time) “World War 3.” This was a response to the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on the orders of America’s favourite orange-hued war hawk, Donald Trump. MAGA Twitter celebrated the killing-via-airstrike of a foreign military official without congressional approval with a zeal usually reserved for a Luke Bryan concert — despite the fact most Americans had never...