Added: 03.01.2020 13:08 | 7 views | 0 comments

Surveillance cameras captured Nissanâ€™s former chair Carlos Ghosn leaving his home alone on the night he fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial for financial misconduct, according to Japanâ€˜s state broadcaster NHK. Cameras installed as part of his Â£6.9m bail agreement pictured the disgraced executive walking out of his residence on Sunday at noon and failing to return, NHK reported, months ahead of a high-stakes court case. The account flies in the face of the outlandish getaway reported by Lebanese media, which suggested a Gregorian band and team of ex-special forces operatives helped the 65-year-old evade house arrest by smuggling him out of his home in a musical instrument case. Download the...