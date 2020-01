Added: 03.01.2020 10:13 | 12 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling If impeachment, a dwindling base or stagnant economy wasn’t enough for President Donald Trump, he suddenly finds himself faced with two global crises: both with the real possibility of U.S. military action if not outright war. Putting aside North Korea’s threats to resume nuclear missile testing, hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen just attacked and burned the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, forcing Marines to fire teargas and retreat to a more secure location. Trump, for his part, ordered airstrikes killing 27 people and is readying 4000 more troops to be deployed. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the U.S. attacks. He also...