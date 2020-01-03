ï»¿Friday, 03 January 2020
Australian military embark on rescue missions as deadly wildfires threaten to burn towns to the ground

(CNN)Australian authorities are launching naval and air rescue operations along the country's southeast coast as deadly wildfires intensify, stranding residents and tourists in towns that may be wiped out by Saturday. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) sent navy vessels on Friday to the fire-threatened town of Mallacoota, in Victoria state, where thousands of people fled their homes and sought refuge on a beach earlier this week. More than 960 people will be evacuated on Friday to Western Port, south of Melbourne, the ADF said. Photos from Mallacoota show people wearing face masks and lining up to board the vessels, with the air blanketed in yellow haze and smoke. Australian navy vessels...

