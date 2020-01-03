ï»¿Friday, 03 January 2020
Iranâ€™s Gen Soleimani killed in airstrike at Baghdad airport

Added: 03.01.2020

BAGHDAD: An airstrike killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iranâ€™s elite Quds Force and architect of its regional security apparatus, at Baghdadâ€™s international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said, an attack thatâ€™s expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. The PMF media arm said the two were killed in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport. Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said...

Tags: Genes, Israel, Baghdad, Iraq, Television, Iran



