Added: 02.01.2020 15:06 | 8 views | 0 comments

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) â€” Turkey's parliament on Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to Libya to support the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival government that is seeking to capture the capital. Turkish lawmakers voted 325-184 at an emergency session in favor of a one-year mandate allowing the government to dispatch troops amid concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate the conflict in Libya and destabilize the region. The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the...