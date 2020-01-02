Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing



Source: floodlist.com



JAKARTA: Indonesiaâ€™s disaster agency warned on Thursday of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed at least 29 and left vast swaths of the megalopolis underwater. Tens of thousands fled to temporary shelters across the capital region â€” home to some 30 million â€” with scores of houses damaged in the deadliest flooding in years, after torrential rains on New Yearâ€™s Eve. Images showed waterlogged homes and cars covered in muddy floodwaters, while some people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around. In Bekasi, on the outskirts of the city, receding waters revealed swampy streets littered with... More in article.wn.com » USA Tags: Jakarta