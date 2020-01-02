Added: 02.01.2020 6:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong (CNN Business)India has announced it will make another attempt to land on the moon, following a mission that ended in failure last year. At a news conference Wednesday, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan said that the government has approved a third lunar mission. The mission, named Chandrayaan-3 â€” which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit â€” will include a new propulsion module, moon lander and rover, Sivan said. If successful, India will become only the fourth...