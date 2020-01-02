Added: 02.01.2020 11:19 | 5 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON â€” Few images are more haunting to the collective American psyche than the sight of a U.S. diplomatic installation under siege somewhere in the world. Such attacks have been a watchword for trauma: Saigon. Tehran. Beirut. Nairobi. Benghazi. This weekâ€™s breach of the sprawling U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by supporters of a pro-Iranian militia ended on New Yearâ€™s Day when the militia called off the siege. The episode lasted less than 48 hours; core areas were not penetrated; no injuries were reported among diplomatic personnel or U.S. forces guarding the facility. Yet for many, the attack in the Iraqi capital evoked a visceral reaction, a swirl of sentiments...