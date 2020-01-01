ï»¿Wednesday, 01 January 2020
Big crowd gathers in Hong Kong for 1st protest rally of 2020

HONG KONG (AP) â€” A huge crowd gathered in Hong Kong Wednesday for an annual New Year's Day protest march as the monthslong pro-democracy movement extends into 2020. The massive rally followed overnight clashes between police and protesters on New Year's Eve in a densely populated shopping district. Police also used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons to break up groups of demonstrators who blocked traffic and lit fires in the street in the working class district of Mong Kok. Hong Kong toned down its New Year's celebrations amid the protests that began in June...

