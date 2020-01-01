Added: 01.01.2020 12:34 | 5 views | 0 comments

Seoulâ€•North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon" soon. Analysts said the announcement, reported by state media on Wednesday, amounted to Kim putting a missile "to Donald Trumpâ€™s head"â€•but warned that escalation by Pyongyang would probably backfire. Washington was swift to respond, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Kim to "take a different course" and stressing that the US wanted "peace not confrontation" with the North, while Trump played down the development. Pyongyang has previously fired...