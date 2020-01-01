Added: 01.01.2020 17:20 | 4 views | 0 comments

A few months after his astonishing rise to power, Vladimir Putin, then 47, was eager to please at his first Kremlin summit with a US counterpart: then-US president Bill Clinton. The retired KGB colonelâ€™s charm offensive started with an elaborate dinner of wild boar and goose, followed by a tour of his private quarters and a jazz concert that entertained his saxophone-playing guest until midnight. At some point, Putin would later say, he dropped a bombshell by asking if Russia could someday join NATO, the Western military alliance...