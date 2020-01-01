Added: 01.01.2020 0:12 | 12 views | 0 comments

Nations around the world are ringing in the new year and bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the MeToo movement and Donald Trump. Here is a look at how the world is ushering in 2020. Europe Crowds across Europe welcomed 2020 with fantastic displays over capital cities across the continent. France, Germany, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania saw the skies lit up with fireworks as thousands of revellers cheered in the new year. Revellers view fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the new year on the Champs Elysees in Paris Credit: Christophe Ena/AP Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate in...