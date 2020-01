Added: 01.01.2020 10:44 | 12 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It didn’t take long for lawyers to condemn Donald Trump’s reckless behavior: retweeting a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to the president’s impeachment by the House of Representatives. But who will protect the thousands of other potential whistleblowers worried about corporate corruption or illegal government activities-other than abusing one’s oath and office to improperly pressure a foreign country to boost chances of being re-elected in 2020-who also face threats and retaliation-including job loss, character assassination, and physical harm-aimed at cowing them into silence?...