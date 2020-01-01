﻿Wednesday, 01 January 2020
WikiLeaks: UN official accuses UK and US of torture over treatment of Assange and Manning

A top UN official has accused the British and US governments of “torture” over their detention of whistleblowers Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, who between them embarrassed the West over its military operations in Iraq. Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, said Ms Manning, who is being held in a jail in Virginia after refusing to testify about Mr Assange, was being being subjected to an “open-ended, progressively severe measure of coercion fulfilling all the constitutive elements of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. He added: “The practice of coercive detention appears to be incompatible with the international human rights obligations...

