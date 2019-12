Trump sets date for signing US-China 'deal'



Added: 31.12.2019 16:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thewrap.com



Mr Trump previously said he wanted to see a wide-ranging deal, which he would sign with President Xi Jinping. However, the US has left some of its biggest issues, such as China's subsidies for certain firms, for... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President