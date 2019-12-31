﻿Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Australia wildfires: Thousands race to beaches for safety as death toll rises

Source: www.australias.guide

Thousands of people have fled to beaches on Australia's east coast to escape the wildfires tearing towards the coast. Around 4,000 people have left their homes in Victoria and have been urged to move into the sea if the blazes around them continue to worsen. Some have been forced to camp on wharves or have been evacuated by boat after multiple fires surrounded the town of Mallacoota, cutting off road access. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “Mallacoota is currently under attack,” Andrew Crisp, the state’s emergency commissioner said. “It is pitch-black, it is quite scary,” he said. “The community...

