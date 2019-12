Added: 31.12.2019 10:59 | 6 views | 0 comments

HONG KONG: Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought “sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage," the city&'s leader said Tuesday, vowing to tackle underlying social and economic problems in the coming year. In a News Year&'s address, Carrie Lam said that 2019 brought...