The coming year is the "last chance" to bring the world together to tackle climate change to protect communities and nature, the heads of two key environmental bodies have warned. Climate change and damage to nature are already having "dire consequences", the leaders of the government agencies Natural England and the Environment Agency have said. In an article, Natural England chair Tony Juniper and the Environment Agency's Emma Howard Boyd have pointed to the recent flooding which saw hundreds of people evacuated from Fishlake, Doncaster, with some still out of their homes.