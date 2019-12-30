North Korea’s leader goes on the offensive before key speech



Added: 30.12.2019 7:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for “offensive measures” to strengthen security ahead of a New Year speech that could flesh out the nuclear-armed nation’s threat to seek a “new way” forward after the expiration of its year-end deadline for US sanctions relief. Kim’s latest comments, made during a meeting of top ruling party officials in Pyongyang, came amid concerns that the North could formally close down dialogue with Washington and resume nuclear and long-range missile tests. Addressing the officials, Kim stressed the need “to take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country”, the state news agency KCNA reported on... More in article.wn.com » North Korea, Kim Jong Un Tags: Washington