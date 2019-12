Added: 29.12.2019 9:02 | 9 views | 0 comments

monsey stabbing Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Multiple people were reportedly stabbed in a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, on Saturday evening. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted that five patients — all Hasidic — had been taken to local hospitals. Local authorities said the NYPD had arrested a suspect in the stabbing. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Multiple people were stabbed in a rabbi's home in...