Trump retweets â€” then deletes â€” post naming alleged whistleblower



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. â€” President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to Trump's impeachment by the House. Just before midnight Friday, Trump retweeted a message from Twitter user @Surfermom77, an account that claims to be a woman named Sophia who lives in California. The account shows some indications of automation, including an unusually high amount of activity and profile pictures featuring stock images from the internet. By Saturday morning, eemed to have disappeared on many users' feeds, suggesting Trump had deleted it, though it could still be found in other ways, including on a website... More in article.wn.com » California, President Tags: Donald Trump