Truck bomb in Somali capital kills at least 79 at rush hour



Source: www.smh.com.au



MOGADISHU, Somalia â€" A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somaliaâ€™s capital Saturday morning, killing at least 79 people including many students, authorities said. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds. The explosion ripped through rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. At least 125 people were wounded, Aamin Ambulance service director Abdiqadir Abdulrahman said, and hundreds of Mogadishu residents donated blood in response to desperate appeals. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack as a...