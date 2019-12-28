Mogadishu Car Bomb Kills at Least 30, Dozens Injured



Added: 28.12.2019 8:16 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: muslimnews.co.uk



Somali officials say at least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded when a huge car bomb exploded at a busy junction on the southwestern side of Mogadishu. Witnesses say the blast... More in article.wn.com »