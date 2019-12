Added: 27.12.2019 12:48 | 8 views | 0 comments

Paris — At least 15 natural disasters linked to climate change this year caused damage of over $1bn and seven of them cost at least $10bn, UK charity Christian Aid said on Friday. This year is set to be the second-hottest year in history and each of the disasters in the report has a link to climate change, Christian Aid said. “Extreme weather, fuelled by climate change, struck every corner of the globe in 2019....