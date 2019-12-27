The Notre Dame Cathedral might never be the same. The building is still under construction eight months after a massive fire erupted inside the historic Parisian landmark in April and destroyed the cathedralâ€™s roof, causing the spire to collapse. Early on Christmas morning, the landmarkâ€™s rector Patrick Chauvet told the Associated Press thereâ€™s a 50 percent chance that the 850-year-old building will not be entirely saved. Explaining that the scaffolding installed before the fire is threatening the vaults of the monument, Chauvet also revealed that work to restore the...