Why the 'Still Very Fragile' Notre Dame Cathedral May Have '50 Percent Chance' of Being Saved



Added: 27.12.2019 9:02 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



The Notre Dame Cathedral might never be the same. The building is still under construction eight months after a massive fire erupted inside the historic Parisian landmark in April and destroyed the cathedralâ€™s roof, causing the spire to collapse. Early on Christmas morning, the landmarkâ€™s rector Patrick Chauvet told the Associated Press thereâ€™s a 50 percent chance that the 850-year-old building will not be entirely saved. Explaining that the scaffolding installed before the fire is threatening the vaults of the monument, Chauvet also revealed that work to restore the... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Fire