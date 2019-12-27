Clashes in CAR Capital Leave at Least 30 Dead



Source: www.ibtimes.com



At least 30 people were killed in fighting between militiamen and traders in a restive district of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, a security official and a local imam said Thursday. "Thirty bodies have been brought to the mosque," said Awad Al Karim, the imam of the Ali Babolo mosque in a district called PK5 that became a haven for many Bangui Muslims at the peak of Christian-Muslim clashes in the country. A security official, who asked to remain anonymous, also put the number of... More in article.wn.com » Muslims Tags: Africa