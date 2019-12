China aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait again



Added: 26.12.2019 18:17 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



TAIPEI: A newly commissioned Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait for a second time Thursday, Taipei&'s defence ministry said, just weeks before the island goes to polls to elect a new president. The ministry said it was fully monitoring the Shandong, China&'s first domestically built carrier, and accompanying ships as they traversed the strait separating China from self-ruled... More in article.wn.com » Taiwan, President Tags: Taipei