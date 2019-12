Added: 26.12.2019 15:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

Travellers across France experienced more disruption on Thursday, as transport strikes over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms entered their fourth week. Over the Christmas holiday period, thousands of people scrambled to make alternative travel arrangements after scores of trains were either cancelled or delayed. Taxi and ridesharing services were inundated with requests as people celebrate the festive break with their loved ones. Despite the French...