Added: 26.12.2019 3:35 | 13 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling. I'd rather be writing something like, "Peace on Earth and goodwill towards men." But by now it should be obvious that Donald Trump's thinking and speech betrays any evidence of limited capacity, such as when he repeats favored topics, like "I'm the greatest president" and "The press is the enemy of the people." Since his impeachment, you can add: "It doesn't really feel like we are being impeached," "We did nothing wrong," "My call was pitch-perfect and the whistleblower is a fraud," and, "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!" There is also the...