35 Civilians, 80 Jihadists Killed in Attack in Burkina Faso



Added: 25.12.2019 16:17 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: allafrica.com



The president of Burkina Faso says jihadists have attacked a town in the country's north and killed 35 civilians, most of them women. Jihadists attacked a town in northern Burkina Faso and killed 35 civilians, most of them women, and ensuing clashes with security forces left 80 jihadists dead, the West African nation's president announced late Tuesday. The violence, which erupted in the town of Arbinda in Sahel region near the country's border with Mali, lasted for several hours, according to a military statement. Seven members of the security forces who responded also were killed.... More in article.wn.com » Women, President Tags: Africa