Pope Francis has delivered his annual Christmas Day blessing at St. Peter's Square following his annual Christmas Mass sermon delivered on Tuesday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the papal enclave within Rome. The leader of the Catholic Church addressed thousands from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas with a message about the overpowering "greater light of Christ." "There is darkness in human hearts, yet the light of Christ is greater still. There is darkness in personal, family and social relationships, but the light of Christ is greater. There is darkness in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts, yet greater still is the light of Christ," he said,...