Added: 25.12.2019 14:10 | 1 views | 0 comments

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world from the Middle East to the Americas to Africa. The pope told tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans gathered in St. Peter's Square for the annual Christmas Day message that "the light of Christ is greater" than the darkness "in human hearts" and "in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts."...